COVID-19 related issues have forced the Willow Springs Bears to cancel their football game Friday here against Houston.

It is a homecoming game for Houston, which has been postponed once already.

HHS head coach Eric Sloan will work to locate a different opponent.

The Houston School District learned the news Monday afternoon in telephone call from the Bears.

