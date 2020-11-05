Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge officials have announced that a 94-room hotel in Hollister formerly operated as La Quinta Inn will be remade into a signature property branded "Bass Pro Shops Angler's Lodge."
“We’re looking forward to offering guests new accommodations to share our genuine Ozarks hospitality and love of the outdoors at a convenient new location,” Johnny Morris, Bass Pro shops founder, said in the announcement.
The Angler's Lodge is expected to open March 10 and is already accepting reservations, Bass Pro said Thursday.
The company touted the hotel's location — near a large U.S. 65 interchange in the southern part of Hollister — for its "close proximity" to Big Cedar attractions including the Dogwood Canyon Nature Park and its other nature preserves; the Ancient Ozarks Natural History Museum; and the Payne's Valley, Ozarks National, Buffalo Ridge, Mountain Top and Top of the Rock golf courses.
Tiger Woods, along with Bass Pro's Morris, participated in the design of Payne's Valley including its "breathtaking" 19th hole, unveiled last month with much excitement, as the News-Leader reported earlier.
The hotel is also close to College of the Ozarks in nearby Point Lookout, the Table Rock campus of Ozarks Technical Community College and Hollister's historic center with its English Tudor vibe.
What will the renovations include?
Bass Pro said renovations will include "a comprehensive interior and exterior reimagination to create the signature rustic finishes, outdoor details and quality craftsmanship that guests love about Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge."
The Angler's Lodge in Hollister is not the first one for Bass Pro.
Two years ago, the company revamped a former Springfield Day's Inn across Sunshine Street from Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World, the News-Leader reported.
The Hollister lodge will "resemble" the Springfield one, the company said.
Along with the rustic touches, the Hollister lodge will include an indoor pool and hot tub, fitness center, sports bar, meeting rooms and complimentary breakfast, Bass Pro said Thursday.
