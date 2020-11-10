There is once again a barber shop at a familiar location on Grand Avenue in downtown Houston.
The space is now occupied by Balance Barber Co. and its owner-operator Kobe Sutton. Sutton, 23, grew up in Licking and moved to Houston with his parents, Doug and Tina Sutton, during his freshman year of high school and he ended up graduating here.
He opened his business in early August and he’s been busy ever since.
“I had a lot of people come in as soon as I opened,” Sutton said. “Word definitely go out pretty quickly; I think a lot of that comes from people knowing my family name.”
Prior to attending barber school in Springfield, Sutton helped his parents run the local golf course for a couple of years before the City of Houston purchased it early this year. He said he chose the name for his business because he’s a Libra, and he uses scales in his company logo.
Sutton said he enjoys working for himself and meeting the various types of clients who come through the door.
“I wanted to be my own boss and do my own thing,” Sutton said, “I’ve gotten to know a lot of people since I started cutting their hair. I’m normally not a very sociable person, so I’ve had to overcome that and I’m really enjoying it.”
While Sutton understands the value of his schooling at Paul Mitchell in Springfield, he credits much of his knowledge in the hair cutting business to one-on-one interaction with a pair of Springfield barbers: John Artz and Aaron Pippin.
“I love everyone at Paul Mitchell,” Sutton said, “but with as many people as they have it’s hard for them to sit down and do one-on-one with you and give you specific advise for the things you’re looking for. So I spent a lot of time sitting in their shops watching them cut hair, and I’d ask a lot of questions.
“We still talk almost every day and discuss haircuts we did and we share lots of pictures.”
Sutton said he wants to give local residents the option to get the haircut they want without having to travel to Springfield.
“I can do a lot of the more modern styles than most of the barber shops around here can offer,” he said. “I’m trying to bring that salon feel to this area; I know a lot of people – including myself – would drive to Springfield to get the cut they want and I thought, ‘why not bring that here?’”
Sutton said he’s also happy to provide a more basic cut to anyone who wants one.
“I can do it all,” he said. “Anything you bring me, I’ll give it my best shot and I think we’ll at least come pretty close. I’m pretty confident in my abilities.”
Despite the fact that the location sat empty for more than two years, many people who come to Sutton don’t know he’s there.
“I hear all the time things like, ‘I didn’t know this place had ever closed,’” he said. “Even on my opening day, my second customer thought this place had been open the whole time.”
Balance Barber Co. can be found on Facebook, and appointments can be made online. Sutton can be reached by phone at 417-967-6291 or by email at balancebarberco@gmail.com.
