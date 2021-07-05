West Plains Bank and Trust Co. will sponsor a free pool day July 14 in Houston.
The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. for children and adults at the Houston Municipal Swimming Pool on King Street at West Side Park.
“This event has become a summer tradition for West Plains Bank and Trust Co.,” said David Gohn, CEO. “Warm July weather provides the perfect opportunity to cool off by spending a day at the pool.” It is the 12th year has offered a free day of swimming.
The bank has quarters on South U.S. 63 in Houston and recently announced plans to build a new facility on South Sam Houston Blvd. across from Orscheln Farm and Home.
