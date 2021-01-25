DONATION

Simmons Bank recently made a contribution to support area youth within its footprint in south-central Missouri. From left: Simmons Bank Regional Community President Steve Vines, District President Eric Wells, MVFYC Board Vice President Miranda Tharp, Director Ricky Baker, Board President Jennifer Foster and Simmons Bank Branch Manager Melody Cooper.

A bank that serves customers in south-central Missouri, including in Texas County, has made a major contribution to help support the Mountain View Family Youth Center.

It received a $25,000 grant from the Simmons First Foundation to help with needed upgrades.

The Mountain View Family Youth Center was founded in 1995 to support the community and provide area youth with a safe and healthy place to learn and grow.  The Smith family, headed by Van Smith, felt the area's youth were worth investing in.

As his way to give back to the community, he provided a great deal of support for the center during his lifetime. Since then, it has gone through a variety of organizational structures, varying leadership and financial and ups and downs, but has continued to endure.

The Mountain View Family Youth Center is the primary organization that supports area youth and families. The center strives to ensure area youth have a safe, fun place to spend time with friends, opportunities to engage in team and leadership activities, as well as opportunities to learn and grow in both athletics and academics.

Simmons operates in Houston and Cabool in Texas County. In Howell County, it is situated at Willow Springs, West Plains and Mountain View. 

In Houston, the bank recently made a contribution for advertising rights on the new gymnasium wall mats.

