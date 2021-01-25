A bank that serves customers in south-central Missouri, including in Texas County, has made a major contribution to help support the Mountain View Family Youth Center.
It received a $25,000 grant from the Simmons First Foundation to help with needed upgrades.
The Mountain View Family Youth Center was founded in 1995 to support the community and provide area youth with a safe and healthy place to learn and grow. The Smith family, headed by Van Smith, felt the area's youth were worth investing in.
As his way to give back to the community, he provided a great deal of support for the center during his lifetime. Since then, it has gone through a variety of organizational structures, varying leadership and financial and ups and downs, but has continued to endure.
The Mountain View Family Youth Center is the primary organization that supports area youth and families. The center strives to ensure area youth have a safe, fun place to spend time with friends, opportunities to engage in team and leadership activities, as well as opportunities to learn and grow in both athletics and academics.
Simmons operates in Houston and Cabool in Texas County. In Howell County, it is situated at Willow Springs, West Plains and Mountain View.
In Houston, the bank recently made a contribution for advertising rights on the new gymnasium wall mats.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.