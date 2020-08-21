A northwest Texas County bank set to close will remain open, according to an announcement made on Friday.
Heritage Bank of the Ozarks will acquire Legacy Bank and Trust Company’s Plato branch on Highway 32.
Based on financial results as of June 30, the branch will add approximately $18 million in total deposits and $10 million in total gross loans to the Heritage Bank portfolio. Heritage Bank of the Ozarks is a locally-owned, community bank focused on the people they serve. They have been serving Laclede and Camden counties since 2003.
Gena Hillhouse will continue to serve Plato customers as its vice president, retail operations in Heritage Bank’s new Plato branch.
“I am excited to join the Heritage Bank team. I have been serving my friends and neighbors in our rural community for 23 years. The service, commitment to customers, and value system of Heritage Bank of the Ozarks align with mine and the tradition of banking in Plato,” she said. “You, our valued customer, will continue to be in good hands.”
This transaction will allow Heritage Bank of the Ozarks to build upon Legacy Bank & Trust Company’s presence in the Plato market and welcome its staff who that will join the Heritage Bank team.
“We understand the foundation a bank brings to a rural community, and we look forward to continuing the 113-year history of banking in Plato,” said Kim Light, president and senior credit officer, Heritage Bank of the Ozarks, said. “Where other banks see customers, we see neighbors. We have our neighbor’s best interests at heart and strive to continually serve with expertise in home mortgages, small businesses and agriculture.”
The agreement was approved by the boards of directors of both companies and the transaction is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Upon the closing of the transaction, Legacy Bank & Trust Company’s Plato branch will operate as Heritage Bank of the Ozarks.
Legacy purchased the bank previously known as The Bank of Plato in 2003. Founded in December 1907, the bank is situated across from the village’s school district.
John Everett, president and CEO of Legacy, said the bank was pleased to find an institution that would continue its level of customer service in the future.
