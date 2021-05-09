A baccalaureate service for the Houston High School class of 2021 is 6 p.m. Sunday (this evening) at Hiett Gymnasium. 

Guest speaker is Roger Cary, pastor of Houston United Methodist Church. 

The HHS chair and band will perform special music.

The event is sponsored by the Houston Ministerial Alliance.

