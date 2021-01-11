UPDATED: The missing man returned to his home, police said Monday afternoon.
---
The Ava Police Department is calling for the public’s help in locating a missing man who has ties to the Houston area.
He is Orvil Loge, a white male, age 77, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes, last seen Monday wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
He has early onset of dementia and cancer, authorities said. He may not have his dentures in.
Loge’s wife left their residence and when she returned, he was not at home.
He is believed traveling in a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with license plates 7FCE04. He could be possibly en route to Camdenton.
Anyone seeing him should call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Ava Police Department at 417-683-2900.
