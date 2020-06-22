BREAKING NEWS

Officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Texas County Sheriff's Department are conducting a search for a man who fled a vehicle with a gun late Monday afternoon, authorities said. 

The area is near Long Hollow Road, Verbena Drive and Highway AW in northwest Texas County.

The man was described as wearing a ball cap and blue jeans.  

Persons with any information are encouraged to call 911.

