Personnel from the Texas County Sheriff’s Department responded Sunday night to a reported shooting incident north of Houston.
Sheriff Scott Lindsey said deputies responded at about 8:24 p.m. to a residence on Hayes Drive off of Highway E. Officers arrived to discover a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Lindsey said, and the alleged shooter was present as well.
The victim was transported for medical treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. An altercation occurred between two men leading up to the shooting, Lindsey said. Deputies secured the scene and an investigation is being led by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control at Lindsey’s request.
