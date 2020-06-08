CRIME WATCH

Deputies with the Texas County Sheriff's Department handled several investigations recently.

The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy was dispatched May 31 regarding a report of a black calf valued at $500 stolen from a Cleveland Road property at Houston.

A 53-year-old man there told the officer a neighbor had seen the calf out in the roadway, and observed a black pickup stop, a man get out on the passenger’s side and pick up the calf and put it in back of the truck and the truck drive away. The man said the neighbor didn’t know what kind of truck it was or who was in it.

Investigation is ongoing.

•A deputy responded on June 2 to a report of a domestic dispute at a Vollmer Drive residence at Raymondville.

A 45-year-old man in a wheelchair there told the officer he had told his 27-year-old girlfriend to leave and not come back, and she then started throwing plants at him, including a cactus.

The woman was gone when the officer arrived. The deputy advised the man he could apply for an order of protection against the woman, and to call dispatch if she came back to his house.

•A 66-year-old Willow Springs man reported on June 2 that he was in the yard of his Bradford Road residence at about 8:25 p.m. when a 36-year-old Willow Springs woman on an ATV drove by and made obscene statements and gestures at him.

The man told an investigating deputy that she had done the same thing before.

Texas County Jail admissions

June 2

Eric D. Vandiver – hold for Howell County and Taney County

June 3

Sarah E. Walker – possession of controlled substance

June 4

James Ruark – possession of controlled substance

Arthur Huffman – West Plains PD hold

Jerry Haddican – possession of controlled substance, driving while revoked, resisting

Scott D. Coomer – assault

June 5

Terry M. Doolittle – driving while suspended

Jennifer L. Holden – possession of controlled substance

Sunny Shelton – DWI

Travis D. Hayes – assault, resisting arrest

June 6

Jared L. King – failure to obey

June 7

Joshua E. White – probation and parole warrant

Bailey N. Ellis – possession of controlled substance

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments