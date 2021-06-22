An auction to benefit Robert “Clint” Connolly of Raymondville is set for 2 p.m. Sunday (June 27) in the Raymondville Fairgrounds Community Center.
Connolly suffered a seizure on March 12 and has since undergone extensive treatment for Glioblastoma (GBM), an aggressive brain tumor.
Local businesses have donated many items to the auction, and all proceeds will go toward Connolly’s expenses. Local auctioneer Bruce Scheets will work the event.
Acleda’s Restaurant will open for the occasion and offer and all-you-can-eat catfish buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with all proceeds going toward Connolly’s cause.
To donate items to the auction, call John Nutt at 417-260-2340.
