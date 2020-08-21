A Licking woman was seriously injured early Friday in an ATV accident south of her hometown that occurred when it struck a deer.
Tiffany N. Breeden, 36, was a passenger who was thrown from the vehicle. She was flown by air ambulance to Cox South in Springfield.
The driver was Jordan C. Black, 39, of Licking.
The mishap occurred at 12:45 a.m. on Oscar Road four miles south of Licking
