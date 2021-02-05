VACCINATION EVENT

A mass vaccination event held Friday at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce attracted a large crowd.  It was staged by Texas County Memorial Hospital in collaboration with the Texas County Health Department.

Organizers of a mass COVID-19 vaccination event announced Friday afternoon that about 200 doses still remained for those qualifying.

It is first-come, first-serve at the community building at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce on North U.S. 63. 

About 900 doses had been given by 1:10 p.m. 

