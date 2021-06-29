A Texas County officeholder was charged Monday with assault following an investigation conducted by the Houston Police Department.

Laura Crowley, county clerk, was issued a fourth-degree assault ticket following an incident at the county’s administrative center on Grand Avenue. A written report is soon to be released by the local police department.

Crowley, a Houston Republican, has held the office since Jan. 1, 2017, and was re-elected to a four-year term in November 2018. 

She has not responded to a request for comment.

In a separate matter, a hearing is set for Friday in Texas County Circuit Court in a lawsuit involving the administration of an April ballot issue. Two residents, Carl Watson and Willie Adey, filed suit against Crowley alleging the election to form a fire district had been marred by issues. It narrowly lost. Crowley’s legal counsel, Parke Stevens Jr., said in a response that the election appeal had not been properly filed. Circuit Judge William Hickle will hear that case.

