Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced the Missouri State Library has awarded Texas County Library a grant of $3,339 in order to respond to coronavirus health and safety concerns.
“Missouri’s libraries are integral to the communities they serve, and the resources they offer are vital,” Ashcroft said. “These funds help our libraries face the unique obstacles presented by the coronavirus so they can continue offering key services and programs to their patrons.” Masks are require at all county library locations.
The library will use the grant funds to purchase masks and hand sanitizer for patron and staff safety. They will also purchase craft items to create "grab-n-go bags" for summer library program participants, ages 3-12.
Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds and Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) funds are used to address digital inclusion and related technical support or to address other efforts that prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19.
The Missouri State Library received $554,569 in CARES funds and reallocated other grant funds to contribute an additional $432,800 in fiscal year 2020 LSTA funds for a total availability of $987,369 for coronavirus relief projects. The state library has awarded $960,338 in coronavirus relief funding to 60 libraries.
These projects were supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under CARES and LSTA provisions as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the office of the secretary of state.
