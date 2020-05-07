Retail tax revenues in Texas County jumped 38 percent from the prior year as residents rocketed to stock up on supplies and groceries as part of statewide lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus.
The information is detailed in an April sales tax report from the Missouri Department of Revenue.
Merchants in Texas County collect three half-cent sales taxes earmarked for debt repayment at the justice center, general operations and maintenance and upkeep.
Each totaled more than $93,000.
The strong showing lifted revenue for the year from a loss to nearly unchanged for the first four months of the year compared to the same period in 2019.
Additionally, the county received $46,497 from sales taxes applied to out-of-state orders. That was up $22,277 from the same period a year ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.