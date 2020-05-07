Retail tax revenues in Texas County jumped 38 percent from the prior year as residents rocketed to stock up on supplies and groceries as part of statewide lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The information is detailed in an April sales tax report from the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Merchants in Texas County collect three half-cent sales taxes earmarked for debt repayment at the justice center, general operations and maintenance and upkeep.

Each totaled more than $93,000.

The strong showing lifted revenue for the year from a loss to nearly unchanged for the first four months of the year compared to the same period in 2019.

Additionally, the county received $46,497 from sales taxes applied to out-of-state orders. That was up $22,277 from the same period a year ago.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments