The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy was dispatched July 10 to a Russell Drive residence in Cabool regarding a report of an assault.

The officer made contact with a 37-year-old woman there who said a 52-year-old woman had struck her in the arm with a baseball bat. The woman told the officer the assailant had swung the bat toward her head and she had blocked it with her left arm.

The officer reported not seeing any marks on the alleged victim’s arm.

The alleged suspect denied swinging the bat and told the deputy the other woman was trying to kick her out of the house and had struck her in the face. The officer reported not seeing any marks on her face.

Due to inconsistent stories received, the deputy told the two women they could each be charged with assault. They reportedly separately agreed not to pursue charges.

The older woman reportedly asked an officer at the scene if she could borrow his duty pistol to blow her head off. She was placed on a 96-hour hold for mental evaluation.

•The Mountain Grove Fire Chief reported on July 10 that he had received a report of a fire put out at a cabin under construction on Highway MM that was believed to be arson.

The chief told an investigating deputy that a man had put the fire out. The officer made contact with the man and he said he had been driving home from work and seen a glow by the structure, and when he approached he observed a small fire that he was able to extinguish.

Investigation continues and there are no suspects.

•A deputy was dispatched July 11 regarding a report of a burglary at a Highway VV residence at Licking.

A 63-year-old man who lives there told the officer someone had broke into a shed and swiped a chainsaw and tool box with a total value of $410. There are no suspects.

•A 59-year-old Plato man reported on July 11 that a catalytic converter had been stolen off of his 2009 Ford Ranger while it was parked at Boiling Springs Resort near Licking.

The man told an investigating deputy he had parked the truck at 10 a.m. and the part was gone when he returned at 4 p.m.

•Andrew Villarreal, 49, of 211 S. Grand Ave., No. 106, in Houston, was arrested July 13 for having an active Texas County warrants for a felony charge of hindering prosecution and a misdemeanor charge of peace disturbance.

A deputy made the arrest after observing Villarreal in a courtroom at the justice center in Houston. He was taken to jail with a bond set at $150,000 on the felony charges and $500 on the misdemeanor.

Texas County Jail admissions

July 12

Anna M. Campney – stealing

Chris S. Traughber – sex offender violation

Cherry L. Lynch – possession of controlled substance

Floyd Drumright – stealing

July 13

Andrew Villarreal – peace disturbance

Azlin Medler – possession of controlled substance

Rebecca J. Waid – delivery of controlled substance

July 14

Melissa D. Collins – possession of controlled substance

July 15

Christy Cobble – burglary, stealing, property damage

Bethany Hall – failure to appear

Angela Gossett – parole violation

Elvis O. Rutledge – possession of controlled substance

Kenneth B. Ward – writ

Dustin R. Green – possession of controlled substance

Crystal L. Scranlin – resisting arrest

Michael E. Scranlin – assault

Tywana Lahm – possession of controlled substance

Joshua Simmons – no driver’s license

Devan J. Goodwin – failure to appear

July 16

Geoffrey Sanders – 48-hour commitment

Charles Miriani – DWI

James H. Hawkins – possession of controlled substance

July 17

Michael A. Bishop – driving while revoked

Michelle C. Marr – DWI, driving while revoked

July 18

Steven Barton – parole violation

William Eubanks – possession of controlled substance, possession of meth, DWI, driving while suspended

Toby Pruett – assault

July 19

Brandon Cobel – possession of controlled substance

Whittany Kent – possession of controlled substance