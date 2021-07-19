The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A deputy was dispatched July 10 to a Russell Drive residence in Cabool regarding a report of an assault.
The officer made contact with a 37-year-old woman there who said a 52-year-old woman had struck her in the arm with a baseball bat. The woman told the officer the assailant had swung the bat toward her head and she had blocked it with her left arm.
The officer reported not seeing any marks on the alleged victim’s arm.
The alleged suspect denied swinging the bat and told the deputy the other woman was trying to kick her out of the house and had struck her in the face. The officer reported not seeing any marks on her face.
Due to inconsistent stories received, the deputy told the two women they could each be charged with assault. They reportedly separately agreed not to pursue charges.
The older woman reportedly asked an officer at the scene if she could borrow his duty pistol to blow her head off. She was placed on a 96-hour hold for mental evaluation.
•The Mountain Grove Fire Chief reported on July 10 that he had received a report of a fire put out at a cabin under construction on Highway MM that was believed to be arson.
The chief told an investigating deputy that a man had put the fire out. The officer made contact with the man and he said he had been driving home from work and seen a glow by the structure, and when he approached he observed a small fire that he was able to extinguish.
Investigation continues and there are no suspects.
•A deputy was dispatched July 11 regarding a report of a burglary at a Highway VV residence at Licking.
A 63-year-old man who lives there told the officer someone had broke into a shed and swiped a chainsaw and tool box with a total value of $410. There are no suspects.
•A 59-year-old Plato man reported on July 11 that a catalytic converter had been stolen off of his 2009 Ford Ranger while it was parked at Boiling Springs Resort near Licking.
The man told an investigating deputy he had parked the truck at 10 a.m. and the part was gone when he returned at 4 p.m.
•Andrew Villarreal, 49, of 211 S. Grand Ave., No. 106, in Houston, was arrested July 13 for having an active Texas County warrants for a felony charge of hindering prosecution and a misdemeanor charge of peace disturbance.
A deputy made the arrest after observing Villarreal in a courtroom at the justice center in Houston. He was taken to jail with a bond set at $150,000 on the felony charges and $500 on the misdemeanor.
Texas County Jail admissions
July 12
Anna M. Campney – stealing
Chris S. Traughber – sex offender violation
Cherry L. Lynch – possession of controlled substance
Floyd Drumright – stealing
July 13
Andrew Villarreal – peace disturbance
Azlin Medler – possession of controlled substance
Rebecca J. Waid – delivery of controlled substance
July 14
Melissa D. Collins – possession of controlled substance
July 15
Christy Cobble – burglary, stealing, property damage
Bethany Hall – failure to appear
Angela Gossett – parole violation
Elvis O. Rutledge – possession of controlled substance
Kenneth B. Ward – writ
Dustin R. Green – possession of controlled substance
Crystal L. Scranlin – resisting arrest
Michael E. Scranlin – assault
Tywana Lahm – possession of controlled substance
Joshua Simmons – no driver’s license
Devan J. Goodwin – failure to appear
July 16
Geoffrey Sanders – 48-hour commitment
Charles Miriani – DWI
James H. Hawkins – possession of controlled substance
July 17
Michael A. Bishop – driving while revoked
Michelle C. Marr – DWI, driving while revoked
July 18
Steven Barton – parole violation
William Eubanks – possession of controlled substance, possession of meth, DWI, driving while suspended
Toby Pruett – assault
July 19
Brandon Cobel – possession of controlled substance
Whittany Kent – possession of controlled substance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.