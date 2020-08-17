MURDER SUSPECT

Dylan J. Hanger

 TEXAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

A man charged in the murder of his estranged wife will appear Tuesday in Texas County Circuit Court for a formal arraignment.

Dylan Hanger, 28, of Mountain View,  is charged with second-degree murder and moving the body of Brittany Gorman, 29, of Mountain View.

Authorities confirmed that a body found in May in Ozark County was Gorman. The suspect led investigators to the site near a trailhead road in the Mark Twain Forest. Hanger said she died in an altercation with him at a Texas County river access point south of Summersville. He confessed to moving the body to the forest land.  

Hanger is in the Texas County Jail without bond following his arrest on May 30.

Gorman’s unoccupied truck was found May 21 at Buck Hollow off Highway 17 on the Ozark National Scenic Riverways. Two pools of blood were found along with glasses consistent with what Gorman wore. Deputies from the county sheriff’s office and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted park rangers after the discovery and in the investigation.

 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments