BREAKING NEWS

 

An armed robbery occurred just before noon on South U.S. 63 in Houston. 

Authorities said a white male, about 6-1 with hazel-colored eyes walked into H&R Block with a black mask on, a handgun, took money and fled by foot out the back door. A wooded area is nearby.

The man was wearing a blue T-shirt, khaki shorts and tennis shoes. 

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

1
3
2
2
3

Tags

Load comments