An armed robbery occurred just before noon on South U.S. 63 in Houston.
Authorities said a white male, about 6-1 with hazel-colored eyes walked into H&R Block with a black mask on, a handgun, took money and fled by foot out the back door. A wooded area is nearby.
The man was wearing a blue T-shirt, khaki shorts and tennis shoes.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved.
