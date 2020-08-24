On Sept. 1, Charlotte Gray will transition ownership of Texas County Technical College (TCTC) in Houston.
For the past 25 years, Gray has been president of TCTC and has developed a successful nursing school well-respected in the surrounding area. Arizona College of Nursing, with numerous locations in the southwest, Texas and Florida, will become TCTC’s new owner.
“We are excited to welcome the students and colleagues of TCTC to the Arizona College of Nursing community,” said Nick Mansour, president of Arizona College of Nursing. “Our purpose which is shared by the TCTC leadership team is to provide students the opportunity to improve their lives through education, and we look forward to supporting the healthcare education needs of the Houston area community.”
Arizona College of Nursing is nationally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (as is TCTC) and focuses on nursing education and allied health training and has been serving students for nearly 30 years. Arizona College of Nursing is a private, degree-granting institution established in Glendale, Ariz. Officials from the two organizations said in a press release that they share the same vision, have solid reputations and are student-centered with emphasis on an evidence-based curriculum.
Arizona College of Nursing will bring more resources and will be able to take TCTC programs to the next level, officials said. The college is situated at South U.S. 63 and Indian Creek Trail.
The name, Texas County Technical College, will not change, class sizes will remain small and one-on-one help will continue while maintaining TCTC’s core values. Daily operations will continue, with faculty and staff starting a new Practical Nursing program Monday. The Accelerated LPN to RN cohort also entered its second semester Monday.
Persons with questions regarding the change in ownership can contact the campus at 417-967-5466. Applications for the 2020-’21 Practical Nursing program will be available starting Sept. 1, and applications are being accepted for the May 2021 Accelerated LPN to RN program.
