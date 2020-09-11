Leann M. Daugherty, 41, of 2054 County Road 5390 at Willow Springs, is charged with felonies of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, along with misdemeanors of driving while revoked and no insurance.
A Cabool Police Department officer reported that a traffic stop of Daugherty’s vehicle was conducted just before 11 p.m. on U.S. 60. Daugherty’s license was suspended, so she was detained and taken to the police station for booking and the officer arranged for the vehicle to be towed.
While taking an inventory of the vehicle’s contents, the officer reportedly found two plastic bags containing methamphetamine and several items of drug paraphernalia, as well as nine capsules containing an unknown substance, according to a report.
The officer noted in the report that Daugherty is a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history, and was on probation for drug-related charges. She was later transferred to the Texas County Jail with a bond set at $150,000.
