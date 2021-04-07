Texas County residents are invited to the 6th annual Veteran Affairs Day on Friday, April 23, at Salem.
The event runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Legion Post 99 and All American VFW Post 6280, at 2522 Highway 32 West.
The annual outreach is held to provide easier access to VA services. It includes American Legion District 16 and VFW District 2 that includes Camden, Cole, Crawford, Dent, Howell, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Phelps, Osage, Pulaski, Reynolds, Shannon, Texas and Wright counties. Representatives from the Department of Veteran Affairs will include enrollment and claims processing specialists, as well as benefit advisers. Truman VA Hospital in Columbia will also have a COVID-19 single-shot vaccine available for veterans and their spouses. The Columbia Veteran Center will have counselors and advisers on hand in their mobile unit.
The Missouri Veterans Commission will also have service officers there. Representatives of elected officials also have been invited.
A light lunch will be served.
For additional information, call 573-729-3710 or to schedule a time with a counselor. An email address is cdr.cfw.post.6280@gmail.com.
