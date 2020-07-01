Superior Fastpitch 12u from Rolla won the championship in the USA Softball of Missouri 12C State Tournament last weekend at Binder Park Jefferson City.
Superior finished as the only undefeated team in the two-day, seven-team, double-elimination tournament. The squad began its run on Saturday by beating Centralia Lightning 12-2 and Lewistown Outlaws 4-2, and then blanked Galaxy Hagler 8-0 on Sunday to set up a rematch with Lewistown in Sunday’s final.
Rolla won that contest 7-6 in extra innings.
Superior Fastpitch 12u is comprised of girls from Houston, Salem, Rolla, Vienna, Owensville and Bourbon. Houston resident Katy Evans is in her second year playing for the organization. She is the daughter of Brad and Melanie Evans.
Superior has four teams: 10u, 12u and two 14u squads. The organization is managed by Tony Lauth of Rolla.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.