Members of Superior Fastpitch 12u gather around the championship plaque after winning a USA Softball tournament last weekend in Jefferson City. Front row, from left: Olivia Grisham, Rylee Dare, Clara Julius, Claire Oswalt and Addie Whittaker. Back row: coach Bill Floyd, Reagan DuBois, Aubrey Schwartze, Katy Evans, Emma Schwartze, Cailin Floyd, Cookie Hollis, Adelynn James and coach Charlie Oswalt.

Superior Fastpitch 12u from Rolla won the championship in the USA Softball of Missouri 12C State Tournament last weekend at Binder Park Jefferson City.  

Superior finished as the only undefeated team in the two-day, seven-team, double-elimination tournament. The squad began its run on Saturday by beating Centralia Lightning 12-2 and Lewistown Outlaws 4-2, and then blanked Galaxy Hagler 8-0 on Sunday to set up a rematch with Lewistown in Sunday’s final.

Rolla won that contest 7-6 in extra innings.

Superior Fastpitch 12u is comprised of girls from Houston, Salem, Rolla, Vienna, Owensville and Bourbon. Houston resident Katy Evans is in her second year playing for the organization. She is the daughter of Brad and Melanie Evans. 

Superior has four teams: 10u, 12u and two 14u squads. The organization is managed by Tony Lauth of Rolla.

