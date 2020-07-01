Members of Superior Fastpitch 12u gather around the championship plaque after winning a USA Softball tournament last weekend in Jefferson City. Front row, from left: Olivia Grisham, Rylee Dare, Clara Julius, Claire Oswalt and Addie Whittaker. Back row: coach Bill Floyd, Reagan DuBois, Aubrey Schwartze, Katy Evans, Emma Schwartze, Cailin Floyd, Cookie Hollis, Adelynn James and coach Charlie Oswalt.