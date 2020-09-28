A local man is jailed on $500,000 bond and faces a trio of felony charges after a Cabool Police Department investigation of his alleged inappropriate relations with a juvenile girl.
Gary Thompson, 36, of Norwood, is charged with first-degree child molestation (a class A felony), as well as statutory sodomy (person less than 14 years old) and enticement or attempted enticement of a child (both unclassified felonies).
A CPD officer reported being dispatched at about 3 p.m. Sept. 25 to assist a Children’s Division representative at a Cabool apartment. During the course of investigation, the officer determined Thompson had engaged in illegal sexual acts with a juvenile girl on the previous night.
The enticement charge stems from statements Thompson allegedly made to the girl in August.
