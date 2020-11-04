Cut a bus

A section of a school bus is removed during a recent School Bus Rescue Class for firefighting personnel in Houston.

Personnel from the Houston, Houston Rural, Raymondville and Plato fire departments gathered Saturday, Oct. 17, at Jay’s Automotive and Towing in Houston for a School Bus Rescue Class conducted by the University of Missouri Fire and Rescue Training Institute (a division of the MU Extension).

Rescue tools

Watched by University of Missouri Fire and Rescue Training Institute instructor Mark Arnold (in yellow), City of Houston firefighter Anthony Teem uses the department’s new cutting tool while his cohort Ethan Ullom, front, employs the spreading tool.

Participants used the City of Houston’s new rescue tools to cut into an old bus donated by the Houston School District and learned proper technique and protocol from instructor Mark Arnold. Arnold’s primary focus was to help students better understand entry points to gain the most access. 

Attendees work for departments with coverage in three different county school districts: Houston, Raymondville and Plato.

“It was an informative course that is vital should the need arise,” said City of Houston Fire Chief Robbie Smith.

Bus rescue

University of Missouri Fire and Rescue Training Institute instructor Mark Arnold speaks with students.

