The Missouri Housing Development Commission is administering funds under a bill signed by Gov. Mike Parson to provide $324 million in funding for rental and utility assistance for Missourians.
The funds come from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program approved by Congress last December.
The State Assistance for Housing Relief program provides rent and utility assistance for households who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Financial assistance includes rent and utility arrears for the period beginning April 2020 and up to three months of forward rent and prepaid fuel utility assistance. The tenant must not owe rental arrears beyond any requested rental arrears through this program to apply for forward rent assistance. Eligible tenants can apply for financial assistance to be paid directly to their landlord or utility provider.
To receive utility assistance, tenants must have an invoice from the utility provider to support the request. Total assistance any tenant receives through program cannot exceed a period of 12 months.
Federal guidance regarding this program is still in development. Assistance provided through the Missouri program will become available in phases. The first priority is to provide financial assistance to eligible Missouri households, with rental assistance requests expected to be processed first and utility assistance requests slated to be processed in March.
To be eligible for the program, local tenant households must:
• Currently reside in residential rental property in Missouri
• Have an estimated annual household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income (AMI). Estimated household income should be based on the average income for the most recent 30 days or the 2020 annual income if a tenant is not income eligible based on the most recent 30 days. Estimated income must include all household members over 18.
• One or more individuals in household receives unemployment benefits and/or have experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19.
• One or more individuals in household can demonstrate risk of housing instability or homelessness without assistance.
• Requested amounts must be tenant owed portion of rent or utilities that has not been and will not be paid by any source.
If you are a landlord seeking assistance, you may work with your tenant to apply for assistance through the program, or you may also be eligible to apply on behalf of your tenant for rental arrears assistance under the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).
For more information on SAFHR, visit www.mohousingresources.com/safhr
