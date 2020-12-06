Share Your Christmas, the annual holiday drive that benefits children in the county, had 135 applications to aid children at week’s end.
Situated in the basement of the Houston Lions Club den on North U.S. 63, the charity operates from noon to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Givers can find cases detailed on angels on a tree at Houston Walmart Supercenter. They also are available at Sonic in Houston.
Toys for Tots donation boxes to aid children enrolled are at Taco Bell, Simmons Bank, Dollar General, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, all in Houston. Persons can also send monetary donations to Share Your Christmas, P.O. Box 170, Houston, Mo. 65483.
Pat Miller, the coordinator, said new or gently used children’s clothing, toys and any household items are needed.
Applications for help will be accepted until Friday.
To receive additional information, call 417-217-1318 or 417-217-6595.
CASES
11. Dinosaurs, cars and trains are the Christmas wishes of these three little boys, ages 2, 4 and 5. Clothing and coat sizes needed are 5T, 4T and 2T. The two older boys need size 9 children’s shoes and the 2 year old needs size 6.
12. A 7-month-old baby girl needs size 8 month winter clothing and size 2 infant shoes. She likes any kind of musical toys or ones that light up.
13. Christmas wishes of this 5-year-old girl include baby dolls and things to color. Her clothing sizes are 10/12 girls pants and 14/16 girls tops. Size 5 shoes and socks are also needed. Her 3-year-old brother would like some super heroes or Monster trucks. He wears size 4/5 pants and shirts and size 12 children’s shoes.
14. This 3-month-old baby boy is very much in need of warm sleepers in size 6-9 month. Size 3 diapers would be helpful and any baby toys with lights would make him happy.
15. Size 8 pants and shirts, and size 3 shoes are the clothing needs of a 7-year-old boy. His toy wishes are Legos or cars. His 6-year-old sister also needs size 8 clothing and size 13 children’s shoes. She likes to do crafts. Size 5T pants and tops, and size 10 shoes are needed for their 2-year-old sister. She likes to play with baby dolls and play-doh.
Previous cases were outlined in previous issues of the newspaper. They are also detailed online at houstonherald.com
