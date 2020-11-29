Share Your Christmas, the annual holiday drive that helps many children in the county, is in full swing at its headquarters at the Houston Lions Club den on North U.S. 63.
Applications are taken in the basement from noon to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 11. An Angel Tree that details the needs of individual cases is at Houston Walmart Supercenter on South Sam Houston Blvd. Monetary donations can be mailed to: Share Your Christmas, P.O. Box 170, Houston, Mo., 65483.
There also are Toys for Tots boxes established in Houston that help the drive. The locations are Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Dollar General, Taco Bell and Simmons Bank.
Persons also are encouraged to drop off gently used clothing and household items at the Lions Club basement.
Persons who need additional information can call Pat at 417-217-1318 or 417-217-6595.
CASES
6. A little boy that’s 1 year old needs size 2T clothing for winter and size 6 toddler shoes. He loves Daniel Tiger, books and Spiderman. He also needs a warm coat and some socks.
7. This 9-year-old girl likes to play with Barbie dolls. She needs size 14 pants and tops and size 4 shoes. Her 12-year-old brother likes basketball and needs size small men’s shirts, XL boys athletic type pants and size 8 men’s shoes. They both need socks, underwear and winter coats.
8. A 15-year-old girl’s hobbies include reading, painting and crafts, and she would appreciate any of these things for a Christmas gift. Size large women’s tops, medium women’s sweat pants and size 8 ½ wide shoes would be very helpful, as well. Socks, underwear and a coat are also needed.
9. A baby doll or a tea set is the Christmas wish of a 3-year-old girl. She wears size 4T clothing and size 10 toddler shoes. Her 1-year-old baby brother wears size 2T clothes and size 5 infant shoes. He likes to play with any cars or trucks. Both children need some socks.
10. Trucks and Trolls are the toy wishes of a 3-year-old little boy. Clothing needs are size 4T pants and shirts and size 12 little boys shoes and socks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.