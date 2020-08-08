Alumni game logos

The second annual football game between alumni from Houston and Cabool high schools is set for 7 p.m. tonight (Saturday, Aug. 8) at Tiger Stadium in Houston.

Admission is $3 for adults or $2 for students, while younger children get in free.

In last year’s inaugural contest at Cabool, the Bulldog alumni beat the Tigers 6-0 in overtime. Proceeds will be split between the Houston and Cabool football programs.

Captains of the HHS alumni football team gather at midfield prior to last year's game in June at Cabool. From left, Dustin Douglas (53), Cody Neugebauer (68), Rowdy Douglas (59) and Josh York (11).

