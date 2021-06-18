The Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation held its 15th annual charitable golf tournament Saturday, June 12, at Houston Municipal Golf Course.
Thirty-seven teams participated in the 18-hole two-person scramble, and nearly $23,000 was raised for the foundation.
The tournament had tee times at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., with cash prizes awarded to the top three teams in four categories. In addition, a hole-in-one contest on hole five was nearly paid out as golfers had the opportunity to win $10,000 sponsored by Justin Shelby-State Farm Insurance.
Winners of the Championship Flight were Justin Brown and Lee Smith, sponsored by the Houston Herald, who shot a 56. Finishing second were Dr. Stephen Hawkins and Gary York, backed by TCMH-Cabool Clinic, with a 58, and third place winners Jeff Williams and Richard Williams, supported by Security Bank of the Ozarks, scored a 59.
A-Flight winners Stetson Evetts and Justin Brown, sponsored by Evans Funeral Home, took home first place with a 66, followed by Ron Murray and Larry Barton, supported by BPJ Insurance, with a 66. Mike Medwid and Eric Hawkins, backed by TCMH-Cabool Clinic, came in third place with a 67.
Winners of the B-Flight were Johnnie Young and Shea Wood, funded by Dent County Overhead Doors, with a 73. Finishing second were Danny Backus and Buck Wade, sponsored by Signs On The Side, with a 73. Rawly Gorman and Jesse Sullins, hosted by Town and Country Bank, with a 74, came in third.
C-Flight winners were Airika Wiseman and Devin Wiseman, sponsored by State Farm Insurance, with a 77. Kenny Reynolds and Richard Reynolds, backed by Scott Lindsey - Texas County Sheriff, finished second with a 78, and Dr. Doug Crase and Jim Hawkins, funded by TCMH-Licking Clinic, shot a 79 for third place.
Jackie Smith and Brian Sullins won the longest putt contest, and big hitters Gary York and Jackie Smith were the longest drive winners.
Hole seven played host to "Vegas Par-3," closest to the pin contest sponsored by Piney River Ford. Claiming the top spot was Lee Smith.
"The Big Advantage," supported by Online Metal Supply, allowed golfers to move closer to the green on hole four. The game allowed the golfers to throw one in close and compete in the closest to the pin contest.
Patrick Carr took advantage and landed within feet of the hole to claim the prize. Having a laser-like focus, Carr was also closest to the pin on hole 12.
According to Jeff Gettys, president of the TCMH Healthcare Foundation, the funds generated by the golf tournament will support scholarships for healthcare-related occupations and provide resources for capital projects.
"We received several sponsorships from individuals and local businesses, paving the way for both the morning and afternoon rounds to be entirely full," Gettys said.
Gettys noted that corporate event underwriters: West Plains Bank & Trust, ConvergeOne, EMC, and U.S. Radiology Management, along with incredible support from numerous local businesses, greatly aided the foundation's ability in hosting the tournament.
The TCMH Healthcare Foundation is a non-profit organization with a mission to ensure quality healthcare services for children, women, and men at Texas County Memorial Hospital. Funding comes from community members, groups, businesses, grateful patients and their families that value healthcare in our area. A board of community leaders from across the county directs the TCMH Healthcare Foundation and the funds held by it.
"Once more, this tournament has been an enormous benefit for the healthcare foundation," Gettys said.
The TCMH Healthcare Foundation intends to hold the golf tournament fundraiser again in 2022.
