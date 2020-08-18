The annual drive for the Houston Imagination Library is under way. This marks the 11th anniversary with 218 children graduating from the program over the years. There are 97 children ages one month to five years currently enrolled who receive a free book monthly. 

Houston Imagination Library —in cooperation with Dolly Parton’s foundation — raises funds to pay for the program locally. 

A tax-deductible donation of $25 sponsors one child annually. To contribute, drop a check to P.O. Box 222, Houston, Mo., 65483.

Officers of the local group are: Wilda McNiell, chair; Karen Parker, secretary; Peggy Holder, treasurer; Shannon Nunnery, data clerk; Tina Sutton and Sheila Campbell, fundraising co-chairs; and Sheena Postlewait, members.

 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments