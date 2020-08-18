The annual drive for the Houston Imagination Library is under way. This marks the 11th anniversary with 218 children graduating from the program over the years. There are 97 children ages one month to five years currently enrolled who receive a free book monthly.
Houston Imagination Library —in cooperation with Dolly Parton’s foundation — raises funds to pay for the program locally.
A tax-deductible donation of $25 sponsors one child annually. To contribute, drop a check to P.O. Box 222, Houston, Mo., 65483.
Officers of the local group are: Wilda McNiell, chair; Karen Parker, secretary; Peggy Holder, treasurer; Shannon Nunnery, data clerk; Tina Sutton and Sheila Campbell, fundraising co-chairs; and Sheena Postlewait, members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.