The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual banquet Saturday, March 6, in the community building at the fairgrounds on U.S. 63 north of Houston.
The event is open to everyone and will begin with a social hour at 6:30 p.m.
The theme this year is “Hee Haw,” and people are encouraged to dress in attire similar to what was seen on the popular country-oriented TV comedy program.
A meal will be served (catered by Miller’s Grill), and activities will include music, clogging, an awards ceremony, live and silent auctions, and a whiskey pull.
Tickets cost $20 apiece and are available at the door or at the Houston Visitors Center (at Walnut Street and U.S. 63).
For more information, call chamber director Angie Quinlan at 417-967-2220.
