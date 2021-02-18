This combination of photos shows two sides of a 12-inch conch shell discovered in a French cave with prehistoric wall paintings in 1931. Using modern microscopy techniques to examine how the shell was modified and hiring a French horn player to test it out, they found the shell could produce C, C sharp and D notes. By carbon dating other related artifacts in the cave, researchers estimate the age to be around 18,000 years, making it the world's oldest known seashell instrument.