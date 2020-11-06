Linda Milholen, MD, general surgeon at TCMH, wrote a message to the community regarding the surge in COVID cases in the area:
If you are like me, you are sick and tired of getting masks, washing masks, using hand sanitizer and worrying when you go out. However, we are still very much in the middle of a pandemic here in Texas County.
You may have heard in the news about the “high” rates of infection in France, but unfortunately, right now, the infection rates in our county are just as high.
No, masks are not perfect, and hand sanitizing is not cool, but it is the best option we currently have.
Therefore, not wearing your mask in public isn’t a statement about exercising your personal freedom or personal choice, because trust me, COVID is not a hoax. It is a matter of whether or not you are willing to take a chance on injuring your neighbor, your child or your elderly relative. I know that the people of Texas County are better than that.
In our community, we take care of each other. Right now wearing our masks, keeping our distance and sanitizing our hands is just one way we can do that.
Another way you can help is to get your flu shot if you have not done so already, since the symptoms of the flu and COVID are so similar.
Help your older friends and relatives by running errands for them, but leave their groceries, mail or whatever it is, outside of their door rather than going inside their home.
Rethink big family gatherings. FaceTime or Zoom may be the way to go this year. What better gift can you give your family this year than the gift of good health?
