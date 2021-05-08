A Salem man faces seven felonies in connection to a Wednesday shooting during which he allegedly fired on two law enforcement officers, according to documents filed in circuit court.
The incident played out near the Texas and Dent county lines east of Maples.
David A. Brown, 41, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault on a special victim, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of resisting arrest. He was incarcerated in the Dent County Jail with no bond.
Two Dent County sheriff’s deputies responded to Brown’s residence on County Road 2490 to arrest him on an active capias warrant issued for a felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender, according to court documents. Upon arrival, the statement states that the deputies were let into the home by Brown’s girlfriend and told he was in a bedroom at the end of a hallway. The two deputies then proceeded halfway down the hallway when Brown emerged from the bedroom and yelled he was going to kill himself or make the deputies kill him. The statement alleges Brown then fired a weapon at least 12 times.
The deputies subsequently took cover and then helped Brown’s girlfriend and a child evacuate the residence.
Later, more deputies as well as officers with the Salem Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol officers from Troops I and G and Rolla SWAT team, responded to the scene. The report says Brown eventually surrendered to law enforcement and was taken into custody.
The statement says a .45 caliber handgun and a 9mm pistol were recovered from the scene along with several spent ammunition shells. Bullet hole trajectories were also documented indicating rounds traveled down the hallway in the direction of the deputies.
During a later interview at the sheriff’s department Brown denied firing at the deputies or violating his sex offender registry. When asked what his intent was of firing the guns, Brown is quoted as responding he just wanted to speak to his girlfriend before he came out. The statement also quotes Brown as previously remarking to his girlfriend, “I’m not going down without a fight. I’m not going back to prison.”
Brown’s criminal history includes previous convictions of first-degree burglary and stealing in St. Francois County in 2000, felony sexual abuse in Washington County in 2002, felony possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility St. Francois County in 2005, felony possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility in DeKalb County in 2010 and first-degree theft and property damage in Reynolds County in 2015.
Maj. Len Pabin with the Dent County Sheriff’s Department stated that he was pleased with the way his deputies handled the situation. "They were very disciplined with their approach and acted tactically sound. They did a great job getting this lady and her child out of harm's way,” said Pabin. Pabin also stated that Sheriff Bob Wells told him that he was proud of the deputies as well.
