FIRST VACCINE ADMINISTERED AT TCMH

Madeline Shelley, RN, receives the first COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston from Katie Mahan, director of pharmacy for Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. As many as 41 healthcare workers and physicians were expected to receive the Moderna vaccine Tuesday. As the vaccine becomes more readily available, additional staff will receive it. No timetable has been set. 

 BRAD GENTRY | HOUSTON HERALD

Following the holiday weekend, there were seven positive COVID-19 cases reported in Texas County on Sunday and Monday. 

Twenty-eight positive cases were at home and four hospitalized on Monday, the Texas County Health Department said. 

It will be several days before it can be determined if holiday gatherings spread the virus.

The county's positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases over the last seven days — stood at 31.5 percent on Tuesday. That's about twice the state average. 

Positive employee and resident cases at two long-term facilities in the county stood at 41 on Tuesday following several deaths.

The county health department said Monday the death count since the pandemic began stood at 19.

At Texas County Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, a rollout of vaccine started. About 40 healthcare workers were expected to receive the first of two shots manufactured by Moderna. The company’s product is expected to be used in this region. It doesn’t require extreme cold storage.

