Following the holiday weekend, there were seven positive COVID-19 cases reported in Texas County on Sunday and Monday.
Twenty-eight positive cases were at home and four hospitalized on Monday, the Texas County Health Department said.
It will be several days before it can be determined if holiday gatherings spread the virus.
The county's positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases over the last seven days — stood at 31.5 percent on Tuesday. That's about twice the state average.
Positive employee and resident cases at two long-term facilities in the county stood at 41 on Tuesday following several deaths.
The county health department said Monday the death count since the pandemic began stood at 19.
At Texas County Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, a rollout of vaccine started. About 40 healthcare workers were expected to receive the first of two shots manufactured by Moderna. The company’s product is expected to be used in this region. It doesn’t require extreme cold storage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.