The American Red Cross bloodmobile will visit the Cabool Veterans of Foreign Wars post home from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 23 at 13801 Holmes Road.
Persons can make an appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
To encourage donations this holiday season, those who come to donate blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross Dec. 18-Jan. 4 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
HELPING OTHERS
As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, hospital demand for convalescent plasma has also grown. COVID-19 convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation given by those who have recovered from this coronavirus. Their plasma contains antibodies that may help patients actively fighting the virus.
Learn more about convalescent plasma and sign up to give at RedCrossBlood.org/Plasma4COVID.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies now through the spring of 2021. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms.
Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.
