The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Licking from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1.
The church is at 222 W. Highway 32. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767.
Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card. All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, and plasma from antibody-positive donations may help coronavirus patients in need.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.