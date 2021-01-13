The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Licking from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1.

The church is at 222 W. Highway 32. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767.

Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card. All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, and plasma from antibody-positive donations may help coronavirus patients in need.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments