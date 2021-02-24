Funeral planners or family members of eligible deceased veterans may now request Military Funeral Honors from Houston’s American Legion Post 41.
The Military Funeral Honors Operation Coordinator team from West Plains has been meeting with Post 41 members for the past few weeks to coordinate training requirements on the proper performance of Military Funeral Honors ceremonies.
The team evaluates the performance of veterans organization honor teams and certifies them as authorized honor ceremony providers. They periodically reevaluate certified organizations and maintain accurate records of all area certified organizations.
Post 41 personnel recently earned certification and are now authorized honor ceremony providers. They met requirements in flag folding, rifle team firing and playing of taps for Military Funeral Honors.
For more information, call Glen McKinney at 417-967-7119 or email amlegion41houstonmo@gmail.com.
