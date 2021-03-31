American Legion Post 41 Houston recently had the honor of hosting a dinner event at their Legion hall on South U.S. 63 in Houston for National Vice-Commander Richard A. Heigert and his traveling party.
Heigert is a member of Rock Memorial American Legion Post 283 in Imperial, Mo. He served as Post 283 commander since 1985 and has been serving as post finance officer since 1986. From 1989 to 1991, he served as the 13th District commander (Missouri).
Heigert was elected Department of Missouri commander for the 2003-2004 year and followed that as the Alternate National Executive committeeman from 2004 to 2008 and National Executive Committeeman from 2008 to 2012. He currently serves as a member of the Marketing Commission and as the Legislative Council liaison for Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri.
Heigert served 28 years in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserves from 1966 to 1994 with active duty during Vietnam (1966 – 1970) and Desert Storm (1991), retiring in 1994 as an intelligence officer. He served the veterans of Missouri as a member of the Missouri Association of Veterans Organizations, representing The American Legion from 2003 to 2018.
Vice Commander Heigert spoke on several subjects concerning membership in the American Legion. He emphasized the importance of getting the word out to veterans that membership eligibility for the American Legion has changed. August 1, 2019 — President Donald Trump signed a bipartisan bill expanding eligibility for membership in the biggest and most politically influential veterans service organization in the U.S.
Prior to the “Legion Act,” if veterans wanted to join The American Legion, they had to have served during one of the six federally-designated eras dating back to America’s declaration of war on Germany during World War I. Because the American Legion is a congressionally-chartered veterans service organization, Congress determines its membership eligibility.
The passage of the Legion Act is a welcomed acknowledgment of all veterans who gave the same oath to protect and defend the country between the designated war time periods. Hostile military service conditions existed outside the stated war periods and this bill was long overdue, Heigert said. It recognizes the once excluded veteran population, and gives them the opportunity to join The American Legion along with the advantages The American Legion offers and represents.
Traveling with Heigert were Missouri Department Commander Hallie Williams, Department Adjutant Lowry A. Finley-Jackson, Sr. Vice Commander Gary Grigsby, Zone 3 Vice-Commander Rose Noonan, National Executive Committeeman Kenneth J. Goth, Department Historian Jerome Goolsby and District 156 Commander Marilyn S. Hiesch.
As is a custom for Post 41, quilts crafted by the Piney River Quilt Guild were presented to Williams, Heigert and Hirsch. These quilts are normally given to local veterans by the post who may be in need of help. Post 41 Commander Robert Joens explained to the commanders that they could either keep the quilts for themselves or pass them forward to a veteran in need.
