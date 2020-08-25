An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a newborn baby girl who was missing in the Lebanon area.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 45-year-old white man named "Mike" with a light gray beard and another unknown white man were supposed to take a newborn baby to the hospital Tuesday for postnatal care, but they did not show up.
Authorities are looking for a blue Jeep Wrangler with a black soft top.
The suspects were last seen in the area of Highway 32 and Highway U in Lebanon, according to the highway patrol.
That's all the information provided in an initial Twitter post Tuesday afternoon by the highway patrol.
Anyone who sees the Jeep is asked to dial 911 or call the Lebanon Police Department at 417-532-3131.
