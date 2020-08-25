An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a newborn baby girl who was missing in the Lebanon area. It was canceled later that evening, and the baby found safe. 

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 45-year-old white man named "Mike" with a light gray beard and another unknown white man were supposed to take a newborn baby to the hospital Tuesday for postnatal care, but they did not show up.

Authorities were looking for a blue Jeep Wrangler with a black soft top.

The suspects were last seen in the area of Highway 32 and Highway U in Lebanon, according to the highway patrol.

