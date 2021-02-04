Emergency personnel were called at about 1:10 p.m. Thursday to a serious accident south of Houston.

The wreck was near Highway RA and U.S. 63. Two were injured.

Among those dispatched was the Houston Rural Fire Department and a rescue squad.

One lane is blocked.

This a developing story and will be updated.

