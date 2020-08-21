An organization that provides services in Texas County has won a $10,000 grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging, which operates several senior centers, including at Houston and Cabool, will use the funds to support operations providing meals, support and services for seniors in southwest Missouri.
It was among nine grants announced on Friday.
The grants follow a first round totaling $100,000 awarded in July. The next round of recipients will be announced in late September. Agencies can apply for up to 25 percent of their annual operating budget, with awards capped at $20,000. Agencies can begin the application process at cfozarks.org/applyforgrants. This program is open to 501(c)3 nonprofits and IRS-equivalent organizations like education, faith and civic agencies. The CFO does not make grants directly to individuals.
The COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund was established in March with an initial $1 million commitment by the CFO and its 50 regional affiliate foundations, Missouri Foundation for Health and the Coover Charitable Foundation. Generous donors have since contributed more than $712,000 to support this grantmaking. The CFO is committing an additional $1 million to COVID-19 discretionary grantmaking in the 2021 fiscal year with support from Missouri Foundation for Health, the Coover Charitable Foundation and additional donor support.
Since launching the fund, the CFO has granted more than $1.6 million through various discretionary programs. Total COVID-related grantmaking by the CFO, including grants from donor-advised and employee benevolence funds, is more than $2.6 million.
The CFO encourages all who are able to donate to a nonprofit in need or the CFO’s COVID-19 fund. Gifts can be made at cfozarks.org/donate.
The local affiliate for Community Foundation of the Ozarks is the Houston Community Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.