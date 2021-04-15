Several agencies responded south of Houston on Thursday afternoon after a man was injured in a ravine, authorities said.
Among those on the scene at Hog Creek Road were the Houston Rural Fire Department, Texas County Sheriff's Department and an EMS crew from the county hospital.
The man was transported for medical treatment at about 2:40 p.m.
