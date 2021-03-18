A Licking man and woman were both arrested Wednesday evening after leading Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputies on a pursuit covering several roadways.
Sheriff Scott Lindsey said deputies patrolling Shafer Road in the Licking area attempted to make a traffic stop on a Ford truck. But the driver didn’t stop, and a pursuit resulted that went across Buffalo Road to Highways AT, N and AF. While traveling west on Highway AF, the truck entered a private drive and a wooded area and became stuck, Lindsey said, and the driver and a passenger were taken into custody without incident.
The driver, Zachary W. Holt, 33, of Licking, was arrested on a felony parole violation warrant. The passenger, Tawnisha M. Dasalla, 33, of Licking, was arrested on a felony probation violation warrant. Both were transported to the Texas County Jail and held without bond.
