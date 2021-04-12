The Houston Senior Center is set to reopen for activities beginning Monday, May 3. It has been closed for more than a year as a pandemic struck the country.
Administrator Bernadine Hohlt said that includes pool playing, shuffleboard, card games, adult coloring, puzzles, Wii games and exercise room usage.
Indoor meal service will not resume now, but the center will continue to offer hot meals to go every Thursday from 11 a.m. until noon. The cost is $3.75 (with correct change requested) and persons can pick them up at a drive-up window. Outdoor seating is available on the front lawn. The menu includes baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, roll and dessert.
For those attending activities, there will be some paperwork to complete, which highlights a code of conduct and waiver.
