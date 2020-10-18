SCCC

There were 28 active COVID-19 cases at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking, the Missouri Department of Corrections said. 

Active staff cases total 16 and active inmate numbers total 12. Forty-one there have recovered since the pandemic began.

Brad Gentry is publisher of the Houston Herald.

