The South Central Correctional Center, a 1,600-bed facility on West Highway 32 at Licking.

The Missouri Department of Corrections reported active cases among it inmate population have declined at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking.

Here are the latest numbers:

Staff active – 18

Staff Recovered – 5

Staff Cumulative – 23

Offender active cases – 19

Offenders recovered – 15

Offender cumulative cases – 34

 

FOLLOW THE DATA: https://doc.mo.gov/media-center/newsroom/covid-19/data

 

 

 

